Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $10.91 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 2.6% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $89.85. 87,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,808,373. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The company has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average is $80.27.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

