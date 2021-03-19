Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) & Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) Financial Review

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) and Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Fury Gold Mines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortuna Silver Mines $257.19 million 5.22 $23.80 million $0.17 42.88 Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -8.25

Fortuna Silver Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortuna Silver Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortuna Silver Mines 8.97% 2.96% 2.05% Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fortuna Silver Mines and Fury Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortuna Silver Mines 0 5 3 0 2.38 Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus target price of $9.31, indicating a potential upside of 27.73%. Fury Gold Mines has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 81.82%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Fortuna Silver Mines.

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines beats Fury Gold Mines on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Miraflores, Peru.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada.

