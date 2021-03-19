Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) PT Lowered to $105.00

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 299.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $337.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average of $36.44. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

