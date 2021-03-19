Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Trading Up 8.2%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s stock price was up 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.68. Approximately 2,723,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 11,277,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRSX shares. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $451.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRSX. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Foresight Autonomous by 351.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 85,167 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Foresight Autonomous during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in Foresight Autonomous by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Foresight Autonomous by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in Foresight Autonomous by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 130,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

