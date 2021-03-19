Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Boosted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,601,000. Change Path LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 38,457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 92,949 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 225,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

F stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

