FLIP (FLP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,305.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One FLIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. FLIP has a total market cap of $592,073.74 and approximately $1,305.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded 57.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00051254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.16 or 0.00636505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00069354 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024436 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00034734 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

Buying and Selling FLIP

