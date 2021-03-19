Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 13,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 92,270 shares.The stock last traded at $7.95 and had previously closed at $7.70.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 113.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Five Point had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 2.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPH. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in Five Point by 341.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Five Point by 337.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 81,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Company Profile (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, engages in the planning, developing, and owning of mixed-use communities in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development and property management services.

