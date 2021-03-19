Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.96.

Five Below stock opened at $187.27 on Thursday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $205.28. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 96.04, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.95.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

