Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.96.
Five Below stock opened at $187.27 on Thursday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $205.28. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 96.04, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.95.
In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
