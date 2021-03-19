Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIVE stock traded down $8.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.27. 2,403,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,127. Five Below has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.96.

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

