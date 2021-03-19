First Washington CORP Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Washington CORP trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of First Washington CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after acquiring an additional 576,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,159,529,000 after acquiring an additional 154,025 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,027.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,186.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,184.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,812.00 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 88.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price objective (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

