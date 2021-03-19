First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the February 11th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of FSD stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 53,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 252,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the fourth quarter worth $90,000.

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

