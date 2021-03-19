First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the February 11th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of FSD stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $15.20.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.
About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
