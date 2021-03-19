First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,360,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,541,000.

FNI stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.66. First Trust Chindia ETF has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $75.30.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

