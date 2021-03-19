First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Trims Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ceridian HCM comprises 3.3% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Ceridian HCM worth $10,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,889,000 after buying an additional 1,253,768 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,898,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,874,000 after purchasing an additional 28,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 10.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,674,000 after purchasing an additional 246,393 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.1% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,884,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,794,000 after purchasing an additional 246,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $512,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,968,764.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.24.

CDAY stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,548. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,064.26 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.58. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. Research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

