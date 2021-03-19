First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Buys 25,000 Shares of Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Viad makes up 1.7% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Viad were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Viad by 329.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 10.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,470,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 144,118 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 79.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Viad news, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 10,000 shares of Viad stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $459,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,645.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew B. Benett purchased 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.91 per share, with a total value of $50,799.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,086.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VVI stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,489. The firm has a market cap of $869.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Viad Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.90.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.41). Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viad Corp. will post -6.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

