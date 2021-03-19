First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives $135.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.75. 901,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $180.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.28.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after purchasing an additional 207,824 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $2,547,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

