First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. First Foundation traded as high as $25.59 and last traded at $25.45, with a volume of 8976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,559.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $468,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,862.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,250 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 531.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

