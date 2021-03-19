Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 24th (OTCMKTS:FTIVU)

Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:FTIVU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, March 24th. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS FTIVU opened at $11.61 on Friday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54.

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTIVU. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter worth approximately $20,320,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at $13,698,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at about $9,144,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth about $10,348,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter worth about $7,620,000.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.