Financial Survey: Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) & Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Corporate Office Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -78.10% 17.29% 1.89% Corporate Office Properties Trust 9.67% 3.49% 1.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $73.34 million 2.36 -$42.79 million $2.01 5.03 Corporate Office Properties Trust $641.23 million 4.77 $191.69 million $2.03 13.42

Corporate Office Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporate Office Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Corporate Office Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 1 3 0 2.75 Corporate Office Properties Trust 0 5 10 0 2.67

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has a consensus price target of $11.13, indicating a potential upside of 10.04%. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $28.54, indicating a potential upside of 4.57%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than Corporate Office Properties Trust.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (ÂRegional Office PropertiesÂ). As of December 31, 2020, the Company derived 87% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 17 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 179 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.8 million square feet and was 95.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

