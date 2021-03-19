Financial Contrast: Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) & Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB)

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) and Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nutriband and Smith & Nephew’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutriband -263.80% -53.69% -32.84% Smith & Nephew N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Nutriband and Smith & Nephew’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutriband $370,000.00 377.92 -$2.72 million ($0.37) -59.46 Smith & Nephew $5.14 billion 3.29 $600.00 million $2.04 18.84

Smith & Nephew has higher revenue and earnings than Nutriband. Nutriband is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith & Nephew, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nutriband and Smith & Nephew, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A Smith & Nephew 2 5 6 0 2.31

Smith & Nephew has a consensus price target of $47.17, indicating a potential upside of 22.70%. Given Smith & Nephew’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Smith & Nephew is more favorable than Nutriband.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.9% of Smith & Nephew shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of Nutriband shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Smith & Nephew shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Smith & Nephew beats Nutriband on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband Inc. develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. Its product line consists of an energy patch line; a weight management patch line; a multivitamin patch line; a children's multivitamin patch line; an amino acid patch line; an anti-wrinkle patch line; an insect repellant patch line; a detox patch line; a PMS patch line; a sleep patch line; and a nausea and motion sickness patch line. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures. It also provides sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder, as well as meniscal repair systems. In addition, the company offers arthroscopic enabling technologies comprising fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency, electromechanical and mechanical tissue resection devices, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue; and ear, nose, and throat solutions. Further, it provides advanced wound care products for the treatment and prevention of acute and chronic wounds, which comprise leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound bioactives, including biologics and other bioactive technologies for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration, as well as regenerative medicine products including skin, bone graft, and articular cartilage substitutes; and advanced wound devices, such as traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy, and hydrosurgery systems. It primarily serves the healthcare providers. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

