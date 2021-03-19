Financial Analysis: Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) versus Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gogo and Ayro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogo $835.73 million 1.06 -$146.00 million ($1.24) -8.24 Ayro $6.08 million 37.48 -$4.90 million N/A N/A

Ayro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gogo.

Profitability

This table compares Gogo and Ayro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogo -48.02% N/A -13.63% Ayro N/A -26.05% -20.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.3% of Gogo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Ayro shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Gogo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Ayro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Gogo has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayro has a beta of 4.01, suggesting that its share price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gogo and Ayro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogo 1 4 1 0 2.00 Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gogo presently has a consensus price target of $9.40, suggesting a potential downside of 8.02%. Given Gogo’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Gogo is more favorable than Ayro.

Summary

Gogo beats Ayro on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA). The CA-NA segment offers inflight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to commercial airline passengers flying routes that generally begin and end within North America. The CA-ROW segment provides inflight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to passengers flying on foreign-based commercial airlines and flights outside of North America for North American based commercial airlines. The BA segment offers equipment for inflight connectivity, including voice and data services to the business aviation market. Its services include Gogo Biz, an inflight broadband service that utilizes air-to-ground (ATG) network and ATG spectrum; Passenger Entertainment, an inflight entertainment service; and satellite-based voice and data services through strategic alliances with satellite companies. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers, owners, and operators, as well as government and military entities. Gogo Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc. designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

