Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 5,525 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RZV. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1,176.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after buying an additional 196,498 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth $695,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RZV opened at $90.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.62 and a 200 day moving average of $66.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $95.30.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

