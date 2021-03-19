Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after buying an additional 2,733,540 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,143,000 after buying an additional 1,199,969 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 172.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,285,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,131,000 after buying an additional 813,970 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 349.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 904,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,605,000 after purchasing an additional 703,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $54,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $132.40 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.34.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.58.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

