Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,931,000 after acquiring an additional 48,872 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $961,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 163,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,387,000 after acquiring an additional 29,252 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 26,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $230.68 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.64 and a 52 week high of $237.78. The firm has a market cap of $125.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.05.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

