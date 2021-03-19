Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.21 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in JD.com by 71.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

JD opened at $83.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

