Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $236.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

