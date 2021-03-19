Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 63,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 67,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.97. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $41.36 and a 12-month high of $62.97.

