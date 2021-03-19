Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 180.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

ITA stock opened at $104.14 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.70.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.