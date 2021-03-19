Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Director Sells $153,726.72 in Stock

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Director Richard M. Hotchkiss sold 2,408 shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $153,726.72.

FDBC stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average is $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $288.82 million, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.21. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $70.97.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDBC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 292.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 129.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.