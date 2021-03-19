Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

FRRVY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ferrovial presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of FRRVY traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,231. Ferrovial has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants.

