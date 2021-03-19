Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 369.98 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 354.80 ($4.64), with a volume of 902854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355.20 ($4.64).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 8%. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 326.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 253.98. The firm has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 5.94.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

