Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $117.10 and a 52 week high of $127.04.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

