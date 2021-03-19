FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FedEx stock traded up $15.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.85. 450,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,806. The company has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx has a 12-month low of $97.37 and a 12-month high of $305.66.

Get FedEx alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.20.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.