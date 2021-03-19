FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $16.83 on Friday, hitting $280.34. The company had a trading volume of 418,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,806. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx has a 52 week low of $97.37 and a 52 week high of $305.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.20.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

