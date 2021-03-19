FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 17.60-18.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.40.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $263.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,681,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.79. FedEx has a one year low of $97.37 and a one year high of $305.66. The firm has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.52.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.