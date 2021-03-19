Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 66,936 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,936 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ecolab worth $64,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $209.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.69.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.