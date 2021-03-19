Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 116,992 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 848,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,992 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $69,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Envestnet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period.

Get Envestnet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

NYSE ENV opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.53 and a 1-year high of $92.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average of $79.61. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.