Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of SailPoint Technologies worth $58,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $1,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,619,833.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $93,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,148. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,142.86 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.54.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. Equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAIL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

