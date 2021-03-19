Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential downside of 47.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNMA opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.05 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

