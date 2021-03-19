FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,240 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of FARO Technologies worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on FARO. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FARO Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

NASDAQ FARO opened at $90.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.41. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.45 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.