Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.38 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) will report $108.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmer Bros.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.75 million to $109.00 million. Farmer Bros. reported sales of $129.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will report full-year sales of $424.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $422.80 million to $426.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $525.83 million, with estimates ranging from $516.00 million to $535.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Farmer Bros..

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:FARM traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. 731,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,317. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32. Farmer Bros. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

