F3Logic LLC Sells 134 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

F3Logic LLC lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,413 shares of company stock worth $56,506,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $18.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $634.54. The company had a trading volume of 451,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,582,270. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $749.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $598.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $609.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,311.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

