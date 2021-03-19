F3Logic LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

F3Logic LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $2,222,276,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,960,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $535,574,000 after buying an additional 1,102,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $9.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $287.82. The stock had a trading volume of 484,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,349,258. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.59. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $819.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total value of $12,479,121.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,317,449 shares of company stock valued at $350,191,800. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

