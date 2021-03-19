F3Logic LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,767,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $4,710,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,321. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.00 and its 200-day moving average is $96.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

