F3Logic LLC Cuts Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

F3Logic LLC decreased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 32.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,253,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,447,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.51. 59,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,087,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

