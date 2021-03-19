F3Logic LLC Buys Shares of 1,825 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $6,106,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,448.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $724,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,584 shares of company stock valued at $43,876,550 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Shares of PTON stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.52. The company had a trading volume of 59,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901,837. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,467.71 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.01 and a 200-day moving average of $123.51.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

