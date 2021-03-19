F3Logic LLC Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

F3Logic LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,537,000 after buying an additional 1,526,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,040,000 after purchasing an additional 158,578 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,130 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.46. 26,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,808,373. The stock has a market cap of $139.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.00 and a 200-day moving average of $80.27. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $91.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

