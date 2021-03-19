Eyenovia (EYEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect Eyenovia to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Shares of EYEN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 45,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,579. Eyenovia has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $158.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eyenovia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,254,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,401,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

