Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Joseph D. Margolis Sells 56,000 Shares

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $132.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.83. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $134.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 87,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,597,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.