EXMR FDN (EXMR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11,068.00

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $40,009.79 and $11,068.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR FDN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00051473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00014089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.73 or 0.00635361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069275 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00024333 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00024531 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.