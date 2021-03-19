Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Shares Down 7.1%

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) fell 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.36. 681,064 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 653,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XCUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exicure in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.46.

The company has a market cap of $207.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Exicure had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 127.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCUR. Capital Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in Exicure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Exicure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Exicure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Exicure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Exicure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

